Tooele Arts Festival 2020 cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

TOOELE, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2020 Tooele Arts Festival has been cancelled.

A Facebook post from organizers Thursday said: “It is with great regret that we announce that the 2020 Tooele Arts Festival has been cancelled. This is probably not a shock to anybody since all other June festivals around the state have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the help from Tooele City and Tooele County Health in making this decision.”

The festival, which was due to be held June 19 and 20 in Tooele City Park, was established in 1985.