Tooele City PD searching for person who allegedly used counterfeit bill at doughnut shop

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police are searching for a person who allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a doughnut shop.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the picture,” said a Facebook post from Tooele City PD. “We believe this person may have further information in regards to a counterfeit bill that was passed recently at Nigh-Time Donuts.”

The shop is located at 299 N. Main St. in Tooele.

If you recognize the person, you are asked to contact Detective Durtschi at 435-882-8900 or by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1. You may also message the Tooele City PD Facebook page. The reference number in this case is 11630.