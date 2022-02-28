Tooele City Police asking public’s help finding 13-year-old girl

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are asking the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl believed to have run away.

Angelina Hernandez was last seen in Tooele during the late evening on Thursday, Feb. 24, near 500 S. 400 West.

“We believe that she may be in the Tooele or West Valley area,” the TCPD statement says.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Angelina, we ask that you contact Det. Reynolds at 435-882-8900 or by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1. You may also message this page. Please reference case 1393.”