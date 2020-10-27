Tooele City police searching for owner of vehicle

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police are searching for the owner of a vehicle who may have been involved in a recent incident.

“We believe the owner of this vehicle may have further information in regards to trespassing and property damage that recently occurred,” said a Facebook post from Tooele City Police Department. The photograph was taken Sunday at 4:33 p.m. at Sterling Elementary School at 135 S. 7th St.

If you know who the owner of the vehicle is, you are asked to contact Corporal Cutler at 435-882-8900 or by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1. You may also message this page. The reference number in this case is 11858.