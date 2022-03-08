Tooele Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies contractor killed in U.S. Magnesium boiler explosion

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 7. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a weekend explosion at the U.S. Magnesium plant.

In statement posted on social media, the TCSO said: “Tooele County deputies responded to U.S. Magnesium located at 12819 N. Skull Valley Road on a report of an explosion.

“Deputies learned that Robert Self, a 61-year-old contractor from Livermore, California was working on a trailer mounted boiler when it exploded, killing self,” the TCSO statement said. “The investigation is ongoing as we are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to determine the cause of the accident.”

Emergency crews were dispatched to the plant Saturday about 8:21 a.m. with reports of a blast in or near the boiler.

According to emergency dispatches, EMTs at U.S. Magnesium attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the gravely injured contractor. They transported him by ambulance from the accident site to a designated landing zone near Interstate 80 where they rendezvoused with AirMed medical team. Despite best efforts to save him, Self was pronounced dead shortly after the helicopter landed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robert Self Family,” the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.