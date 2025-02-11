Tooele County deputies respond to small aircraft’s emergency landing

Tooele County Sheriff photo.

DELLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Deputies responded to an emergency landing Monday afternoon after a small plane made a rough landing.

“Our patrol deputies are currently near Rowley Road in response to a reported aircraft emergency,” a Tooele County Sheriff statement says.

“Unfortunately the pilot and his co-pilot had to make an emergency landing due to engine problems and communication issues.

“Fortunately, neither of the pilots were injured.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.

