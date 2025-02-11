Tooele County deputies respond to small aircraft’s emergency landing

DELLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Deputies responded to an emergency landing Monday afternoon after a small plane made a rough landing.

“Our patrol deputies are currently near Rowley Road in response to a reported aircraft emergency,” a Tooele County Sheriff statement says.

“Unfortunately the pilot and his co-pilot had to make an emergency landing due to engine problems and communication issues.

“Fortunately, neither of the pilots were injured.”

