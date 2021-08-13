Tooele County man arrested after allegedly locking himself in elderly couple’s bathroom

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele County man has been arrested after he allegedly locked himself in an elderly couple’s bathroom.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Tooele said Karie Ray Williams, 26, is facing charges of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

2 charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Fugitive from justice; warrant for arrest, a third-degree felony

3 charges of manufacture/possess burglary tools, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor

On Wednesday at approximately 6:47 a.m., dispatch advised that a man, later identified as Williams, was reportedly asking for a jump for a motorcycle outside a motel in Lake Point. Dispatch advised the motorcycle matched the description of a one recently stolen out of Tooele City.

When a deputy arrived at the motel, a maintenance worker informed him Williams had fled south to a gas station. The deputy confirmed the bike was in fact listed stolen on NCIC.

“Other officers arrived in the area to search for Karie,” the statement said. “A trooper located a man matching the description issued who was hastily walking away from the general area of the scene. The trooper was following approximately 10 yards behind Karie. Karie did observe the trooper and quickly turned into a yard and went behind a home in Lake Point.”

The trooper saw Williams standing on the back porch of the house; when he saw the trooper enter the driveway, he ducked around behind the home and entered through an unlocked door, the statement said.

“The homeowners exited their home and confirmed a male matching the description entered their home without permission, told the male homeowner, who is elderly and on oxygen, to be quiet, and walked down their hallway,” the statement said.

Two deputies cleared the hallway and located a locked door at the end. The homeowner stated the locked door was a bathroom and neither he nor his wife locked it.

“Several commands were given to Karie, who was presumably locked in the bathroom, for a substantial amount of time,” the statement said. “While holding containment in the hallway, I began to smell cigarette smoke emitting from the area of the bathroom. The homeowner confirmed neither her nor his wife smoke.”

After commands were given by a negotiator, access was gained to the bathroom where Williams was located with his backpack. “The male was placed into handcuffs without incident and immediately claimed he just swallowed 3 grams of heroin,” the statement said. Medical staff then arrived on scene to assist.

A search of Williams’ backpack revealed three knives, several shaved keys with a magnet on the key ring, a small digital scale with a white substance on it, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a burglary tool kit with eight tools, a screwdriver, a flashlight shaped like a baseball bat, and a pair of gloves. A search of his person revealed three hypodermic needles, a pair of pliers, a small torch and a flashlight.

Williams was taken to a local hospital due to showing signs of a possible drug overdose. Once released, he was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center and booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.

Williams is on felony probation, and an AP&P supervisor also confirmed the suspect is a fugitive from justice. Dispatch confirmed Williams has seven no-bail warrants out of Tooele 3rd District Court and one warrant from Tooele Justice Court.

He has a substantial criminal history with convictions of stealing motor vehicles, being in possession of stolen vehicles, several drug and paraphernalia convictions, and fleeing as well as numerous failure to stop at the command of a peace officer convictions.