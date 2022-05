TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl being sought as a runaway by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has been found safe.

The girl had discarded personal items at a Denny’s and had driven away. The TCSO put out an alert on Sunday asking people to share any information on the girl’s whereabouts.

“Update she has been located,” says a message issued Monday on the department’s Facebook page.