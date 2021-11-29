Tooele County Sheriff: Suspect jailed after alleged assault, gunfire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed more details about a man taken into custody Sunday night after allegedly assaulted a man in a transient camp.

Suspect Brandon Scott Zipperle, 28, was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, says officers responded at about 5:55 p.m. Sunday to the area of State Route 73, mile marker 15, on a report of an assault.

Incident

“It was reported that Brandon Zipperle had assaulted an individual at a campsite in the area,” the officer’s statement says. “Upon arrival, the first responding officer heard what sounded like three gunshots coming from the area of the campsite. The victim stated Brandon had physically assaulted him and fired three shots in the air and one shot in his direction.”

Patrol Lt. Eli Wayman, of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, talked with Gephardt Daily on Sunday, and described the camping area as a “homeless camp.” Wayman said Utah County was requested to bring in “some armor” to assist with the potential standoff.

Zipperle’s probable cause statement says the victim reported that, during the assault, Zipperle said “Imma put a bullet in your head.”

“The victim stated he went to grab a shotgun that was in the campsite. He stated he knew the gun was not loaded but needed to ‘feel safe,'” the statement says. “Victim stated Brandon told him, ‘Put the gun down or imma bury you.’ The victim stated Brandon pointed a 9mm handgun at him and told him to leave the camp.”

The victim told the TCSO officer that, as he was leaving, “Brandon assaulted him. He had hit him multiple times, and when he fell to the ground, Brandon kicked him and ‘stomped on his head and ribs’ in an attack that lasted approximately two minutes.

“The victim stated he got up and they exchanged words and Brandon pointed the gun at him again and said, ‘I’m going to shoot you mother f*****’ and fired the gun three times in the air and once in the victim’s direction.”

The officer noted the victim had dirt and leaves on his back, and injuries consistent with the statement made.

Arrest

“I read Brandon the Miranda warning, and he agreed to speak with me. I asked Brandon what happened, and he told me the victim had already left the campsite prior to him getting home from work. I told Brandon that his statement did not line up with other witness statements,” the probable cause statement says.

“After speaking with another witness and officers, I questioned Brandon again. This time he admitted to the physical altercation with the victim but denied ever threatening the victim with a gun or firing a gun.”

Zipperle’s fiancée told the officer “she had turned away and had not looked when Brandon and the victim were fighting, but heard what sounded like an altercation. She denied hearing any gunshots.”

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the camp site and a shotgun and rifle were recovered from a car Zipperle was in just prior to being taken into custody, the statement says.

Zipperle was booked on the aggravated assault charge an on two statewide warrants, the statement says. Zipperle is being held without bail.