Tooele County Sheriff’s Office: Man in stolen vehicle arrested on multiple forgery, identity fraud charges

TOOELE, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Tooele Sheriff’s officials say was found in a stolen vehicle with multiple documents that were forged or involved identity theft has been booked into the Tooele County Jail.

Gordon Brett Kelley, 34, has been charged on suspicion of:

Theft of a firearm or an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Theft of mail containing identifying info of 10+ individuals, a second-degree felony

Forgery, a third-degree felony

Forgery, alters writing of another without authority, a third-degree felony

Identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Possess/sell/transfer of info of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, greater than 100 individuals, a third-degree felony

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of an altered or forged prescription, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed in Kelley’s case says that on Friday, deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle with Arizona license plates. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Montego Bay Resort.

“Officers made contact with Gordon Brett Kelley (08/12/1986), and detained him on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon confirmation from dispatch that the vehicle was stolen, I placed Mr. Kelley

under arrest at 1650 hours.”

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found illegal drugs and documents.

“I conducted a search of the vehicle, and was able to locate cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and two syringes containing heroin,” the probable cause statement says. “I also located several more syringes, small baggies used to distribute drugs, small baggies with residue, three spoons with burnt residue, prescription only ibuprofen, and a prescription with an altered label.

“I also located checks that was either blank with another person’s name on it, there were also several checks that portions of the persons information has been scratched off. There several social security cards that have been altered, several identification cards belonging to other people, along with other peoples credit cards. I located other people’s mail, and tax information. A small book was located that contained 53 individuals name, address, and social security numbers, along with several keys belonging to several unknown vehicles and a title to another vehicle.”

The reporting officer said Kelley committed felonies while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. Kelley also has an extradition warrant out of Texas with the U.S. Marshals.

Kelley is being held without bail.