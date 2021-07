TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with a theft last month.

“We are asking for help in identifying the male in this photograph,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “He may have information regarding a theft that occurred in the Bauer area on June 28.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Day at 435-277-4269.