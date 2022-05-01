Tooele County Sheriff’s Office seeks teen believed to be runaway

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Hayden “Lexi” Palm.

The teen is considered a runaway. She was driving a 2010 black Nissan Pathfinder with license plate G794PD, the department says.

Lexi was last seen at Denny’s in Tooele on April 30, 2022, around 11 a.m.

Before leaving the Denny’s, she discarded some personal belongings, the TCSO statement says.

If you have seen Lexi or the Nissan Pathfinder, the department asks you to contact Sgt. N. Yale at 435-277-4261 or dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1.