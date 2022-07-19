Tooele County teen pleads guilty to 2020 murders of mother, 3 younger siblings, shooting father

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele County teen has pleaded guilty to the 2020 shooting murders of his mother and younger sisters and brother.

Colin Jeffrey Haynie, who turned 19 this month, was 16 at the time of the Jan. 17 shootings. His probable cause statement says he also shot his father, who survived.

In a deal to reduce charges, Haynie pleaded guilty to four counts of of aggravated murder, and one count of aggravated attempted murder, all first-degree felonies.

In exchange for the plea, five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony, were dismissed without prejudice.

Killed in the shooting spree were Haynie’s mother, Alejandra Haynie, 52; sisters Alexis and Milan Haynie, 15 and 12; and brother Matthew Haynie, 14.

All were shot, some multiple times, in the upper torso or head, Haynie’s probable cause statement says. Each person was killed soon they arrived home from school or other locations.

Father Colin, who was attacked after the other deaths, was able to wrestle the gun away from his namesake, was shot in the leg, and he survived.

Hayne faces 25 years to life for each conviction. His sentencing is set for Dec. 7 of this year.