Tooele County wildfire caused by passing vehicle now 100% contained

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Exhaust particles from a passing vehicle sparked a wildfire near Stockton in Tooele County, state wildfire officials said.

The Steptoe Fire started Wednesday evening and burned 15 to 20 acres of private land east of State Route 36 about two miles south of Stockton, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is 100% contained.

A follow-up tweet Thursday identified the cause of the fire as “exhaust particles from a passing vehicle.”

“Do your part to reduce human-caused fires by maintaining your vehicle,” the tweet states.

The state’s Fire Sense campaign encourages Utahns to use good judgment in the outdoors to prevent human-caused wildfires.

Tramway Fire

Firefighters also made good progress on the lightning-caused Tramway Fire burning about two miles west of Helper in Carbon County.

The one-acre fire is expected to be fully contained Thursday, Utah Fire Info tweeted.