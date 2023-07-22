Tooele County’s Rocky wildfire triples in size

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele County‘s Rocky Fire, near Ibapah, grew from 500 acres to 1,500 from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The fire is on Bureau of Land Management land. No structures are threatened, and no evacuations have been necessary according to the latest update from Utah Fire Info.

The fire stood at zero percent contained, at last report.

The Rocky Fire was first reported Friday afternoon. The cause of the wildfire, which is near Utah’s Nevada border, is not yet known.