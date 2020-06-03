Tooele County’s Tabby Canyon Fire on Stansbury Island 100% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tabby Canyon Fire in Tooele County, which grew to over 13,000 acres, is now 100% contained.

The fire, on Stansbury Island, started Saturday afternoon, and later merged with the North Stansbury Fire. The fire was 20% contained as of Sunday night.

“Crews will continue to monitor the fire over the next couple of days,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

The Tabby Canyon Fire was human-caused and was ignited by an exploding target, Utah Fire Info tweeted Sunday. Officials are reminding everyone that year-round restrictions are in place, including the use of exploding targets and other incendiary devices.

The wind posed a challenge in fighting the fire, as it drove the flames at the same time it prevented crews from flying to the fire, the tweet said.