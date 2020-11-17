Tooele High, North Summit High schools transition to online learning

TOOELE COUNTY, SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Both Tooele High School and North Summit High School in Coalville are transitioning to online learning until after Thanksgiving, it was announced Monday.

Both schools plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.

The Tooele High School website says: “Tooele High School has reached the threshold for COVID-19 positive cases in a school as established through the Utah Department of Health. The Board of Education in coordination with the Tooele County Health Department has decided to move the school to digital learning online.

“The move to online learning will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, and students will return to school after the Thanksgiving Break, Monday, Nov. 30. Please be flexible with the return date in the event there are changes made.”

Extra-curricular activities at Tooele High School may begin on Nov. 24, the website said, but that has yet to be determined for sure.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students as a grab-and-go curbside pick up.

For more information click here.

For the North Summit School District website click here.