Tooele High School moves to online learning for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele High School will be transitioning to online learning for the next two weeks as it has reached the 15-case threshold for COVID-19 positive cases in a school as established through the Utah Department of Health.

A letter from Principal Aaron Jarnigin Thursday said: “The pivot to online learning will begin Friday, Oct. 9 and students will return to school Monday, Oct. 26. Due to fall break being next week, students will only miss 6.5 face-to-face instructional days, but will have a total of 7.5 days of remote learning.”

Teachers will be reaching out to students with more information on how this works for their specific classes, the letter added.

All extra-curricular activities including performing arts, in-season athletics, and other scheduled competitions will continue, the letter added. Each participant will be provided four tickets for family members at home events. Teams or groups that have a high number of positive COVID cases, and have been notified, will remain on quarantine until the designated date of return.

Students currently out on quarantine or required to be in isolation will need to complete their quarantine or isolation as directed in the communication that was sent home.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students as a grab-and-go curbside pick-up in the front of Tooele High School. Pick-up times will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We want to reassure you that our school staff and teachers have been working hard to provide a safe environment for our students, however, while we continue to do everything we can at our school, we need your help and support to ensure our students and staff can remain healthy and stay safe,” the letter said.

“Please make sure your family is adhering to the health order to avoid large group gatherings and wearing a mask in public, especially when social distancing is not possible. The safety and education of our students are our top priority and we are doing everything we can in facilitating both as we balance health department guidelines with continued student learning.”

For more information, on the transition to online learning, click here.