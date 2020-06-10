Tooele police arrest man sought in connection to homicide of 24-year-old

TOOELE, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City Police Department said Tuesday that Brandon Burr, who was being sought in connection to the homicide of 24-year-old Devin Perryman, has been taken into custody and is facing charges.

Burr, 38, was booked into the Tooele County Jail for obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body, Tooele PD stated on Facebook.

Police believe that Perryman and 23-year-old Austin Strehle went to 363 N. Garden St., in Tooele, with the intent to rob the residents there.

“What happened is Austin Strehle and Mr. Perryman went to the house to commit a robbery, and during the course of the robbery, a shooting occurred in the residence, which resulted in Mr. Perryman losing his life,” Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen told Gephardt Daily.

When police arrived at the scene, Perryman’s body had been removed.

Perryman’s body was later recovered about two miles southeast of Interstate 80, near the town of Delle.

Although Burr doesn’t live at the Garden Street location, police had reason to believe he was there when the shooting occurred.

On Thursday, June 4, Austin Strehle was booked into the Tooele County Jail on the following charges in relation to this case: homicide, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Another person police had sought to find, 26-year-old Caitlyn Fluckiger, was located on Thursday, also.

“Any other potential charges against other individuals who were inside the residence, are still pending,” Tooele PD said Tuesday.