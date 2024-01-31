Tooele police ID Settlement Canyon Reservoir drowning victim

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police have identified the man who drowned Monday after falling through the ice at a reservoir south of the city.

“The Settlement Canyon Reservoir drowning victim has been identified as Emaloni Lutui. Mr. Lutui was a resident of Taylorsville City and was 20 years old,” says a social media statement issued Wednesday.

“Loved ones of Mr. Lutui are in our thoughts as they deal with this tragic accident.”

Tooele City police confirmed Tuesday morning that a man’s body was recovered from the reservoir at 11:20 p.m. Monday, after a multi-hour search and rescue attempt.

The emergency response began at about 6:55 p.m. Monday after a report that a man and woman, both in their 20s, had fallen through the ice, Tooele City Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily.

The woman resurfaced and was able to climb out and call for help. She was later taken to an area hospital to be treated for cold exposure, Bentley said.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the operation. Rescue crews searched for more than four hours before recovering the man’s body from the deep, icy water.

“Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the Tuesday Tooele City Police statement says. “They are in our thoughts as they go through this tragic loss.”

File photo of Settlement Canyon Reservoir image by Google Streets

Nearly a year ago, the body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered on Feb. 14 after he also fell through the ice at the same reservoir, south of Tooele’s residential area. Two other male juveniles with him were able to escape after falling through. To see that story, click here.