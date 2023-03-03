Tooele police investigating after five schools briefly locked down after gun scare

TOOELE, Utah, Mar. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Erring on the side of caution, police and school officials placed five schools on lock-down Thursday after receiving reports of a juvenile nearby brandishing a firearm.

Investigation is continuing into the incident even though no firearm has yet been found.

“Today at 1:30 p.m., Tooele City officers were dispatched to the Tooele City Library for a ‘brandishing’ call,” the department posted on social media.

The juvenile suspect was last observed walking westbound towards Tooele High School, police said. “The Tooele County School District was notified of the incident and placed Tooele High, Tooele Jr. High, West Elementary, Northlake Elementary, and Blue Peak High into a secure protocol as a precaution.”

Officers located the juvenile suspect two blocks away from Tooele High shortly after receiving the call. “After interviewing the involved juveniles, it was learned that a firearm had not been displayed or brandished. No firearm was located.”

The police department notified the school district within several minutes of locating the juvenile suspect, according to the police statement issued just before 4 p.m. “The secure protocol was only in effect for approximately 15 minutes. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”