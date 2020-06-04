Tooele police investigating suspected homicide at residence; searching for victim’s body

TOOELE, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Tooele Police Department have been at the scene of a suspected homicide Tuesday night, all of Wednesday, and expect to be back Thursday in an ongoing case in which the body has not been located.

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen told Gephardt Daily officials were informed of a possible homicide on Tuesday afternoon, and responded to the scene, 363 N. Garden St., at about 4:30 p.m.

No body was located, but evidence on scene has police convinced a homicide did occur, Hansen said. He declined to reveal the nature of the evidence due to the ongoing investigation and suspects who have not yet been found, he said.

“The body in this case is not at the scene,” Hansen said Wednesday night. “So we are trying to investigate where the body is at, where it was taken, and the circumstances around that. There are two individuals we believe were there that we are looking for. The State Crime Lab has been on the scene and will be back tomorrow.

“There are so many different facets of the investigation. It’s very active and ongoing.”

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call dispatch at 435-882-5600.