Tooele Police: ‘Jane Doe’ struck by van, killed

TOOELE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian whose name is not yet known was struck and killed by a van in Tooele County Sunday night.

“The victim is actually a ‘Jane Doe,'” Tooele Police Corp. Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily, using a common police term for an unidentified female victim.

“We are working on trying to get more information. We are approximating she is a female between 25 and 30.”

Bentley said police were called to the scene at about 9:18 p.m., and responded to the area of 2163 W. State Route 112.

“Officers pronounced her deceased” at the scene, Bentley said.

No injuries were reported to the person or people in the van. The accident was reported nearly two hours after sunset.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional facts are determined.