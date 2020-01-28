Tooele police searching for person of interest in armed robbery

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are searching for a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery.

A Facebook post from Tooele City Police Department said: “Unfortunately the photos in this case are not as clear as we always want them to be. Regardless, we have an obligation to this community to pursue whatever leads we have available to us.”

Officials are looking for the individual shown in the driver seat of the vehicle, who they believe may have further information about an armed robbery that occurred recently. The post did not say where and when the armed robbery took place.

If you recognize this person please contact Detective Josh Curtis at 435-882-8900, or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600, or email the Tooele City tip line at [email protected] The reference number in this case is 00240.