Tooele police seek public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway

TOOELE, Utah, July2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Trinity Risher, a runaway, was last seen in Tooele on Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North and 170 West, says a Tooele PD post on Facebook.

Trinity has health issues that require medication.

She has blue eyes and light brown hair, is 5 feet tall and weight 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and gray leggings and has a purple mountain bike.

Police say they have received information indicating that Trinity may be in the Salt Lake Valley.

Anyone who has seen Trinity or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Bentley by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1, or message Tooele Police on Facebook and reference Case #6117.