Tooele Police seek public’s help finding endangered woman

TOOELE, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman considered endangered because she is deaf, diabetic and has diminished mental capacities.

Police believe 23-year-old Shaley Tracy may be being transported out of state, a statement issued at about 10:30 a.m. Friday says.

Tracy has blond hair and blue eyes. She stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall.

“Shaley is deaf, has a diminished mental capacity, has scars on her left wrist, and is diabetic,” the TCPD statement says.

Police believe Shaley may be traveling to Colorado with a man with a dark complexion driving a dark colored SUV. The vehicle may possibly have Colorado license plates.

“If you have any information we ask that you contact the Tooele County Dispatch center at 435-882-5600 option 1,” police said.