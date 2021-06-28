Tooele police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered man

TOOELE, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man who is missing and endangered.

Rick Morris is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans and black tennis shoes. It’s possible that he is shirtless.

Morris has Type 1 diabetes and has no diabetic supplies with him.

He left home at about 2:30 a.m. Friday and was last seen in the area of 780 West and 700 South in Tooele.

Police said in a news release that it is suspected that Morris was planning on taking a short walk and returning home.

Anyone who sees Rick Morris, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Tooele City Police 435-882-5600.