Update: Tooele City Police seek public’s help locating man after ‘suspicious’ fire at historic hotel

TOOELE, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say might have information about a Sunday morning fire at the historic Broadway Hotel.

Firefighters were called to the vacant building about 7:30 a.m.

When first crews arrived they found smoke and flames pouring from the structure.

Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert said 40 firefighters from multiple agencies were called into fight the blaze and remained on scene throughout the afternoon.

Shubert said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined but it appeared to be ‘suspicious.’

Tooele City police released a statement on Twitter Sunday saying they wanted to talk with John Scott Stadulis, 40. They said Stadulis may have information concerning the fire.

Anyone who knows Stadulis whereabouts is being asked by police to call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 and press 1.