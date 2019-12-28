Tooele police seek public’s help locating missing man

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for about four weeks.

Sidney Minor, 36, who also goes by the name Scott, was last seen on Dec. 7 in Tooele, according to a Facebook post by Tooele City Police Department.

The police are asking anyone who has seen Sidney Minor, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, to call Tooele police at 435-882-8900 or dispatch at 435-882-5600 and ask for Detective Durtschi.