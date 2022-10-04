Tooele schools’ lockout lifted after armed robbery of nearby shop

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A school lockout order issued after an armed robbery at a nearby gift shop has been lifted after nearly two hours.

“The lockout for all of the schools was lifted recently at the end of the school day,” says a statement issued by the Tooele City Police Department. “This is still an active case and we will continue to release information as it becomes available.”

An initial post from the TCPD says it was alerted at about 12:33 p.m. Tuesday of the armed robbery of a gift shop at 80 W. Vine St.

“The suspect was last seen leaving the store going west on Vine St. Due to the close proximity to the Tooele High School and Tooele Junior High School, we advised the Tooele County School District of the incident. Out of precaution, the district has issued a lockout for both schools, in addition to Northlake Elementary.

“At this time we do not believe there is ongoing threat to the community.”