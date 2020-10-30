Tooele Sheriff’s Dept. identifies man found fatally shot in Soldier Canyon

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

“On Oct. 29, 2020 the homicide victim located in Soldier Canyon on October 24th was positively identified by the Medical Examiner as 60-year-old Vincent Howard Beazel of Stansbury Park,” says a statement issued on Friday.

“Beazel died as a result of a gunshot wound.”