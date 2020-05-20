Tooele woman charged with aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire in own home

TOOELE, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman is facing a first-degree felony aggravated arson charge after she allegedly set a fire in her own basement.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Tooele County said Elizabeth Anne Ackman, 30, is also facing charges of:

Interference with an arresting officer, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of assault on a peace officer or military SVC member in uniform, a class B misdemeanor

On May 10, the arresting officer responded to the scene of a structure fire and was advised by the suspect’s husband that Ackman had started a fire in her own home.

While at the scene, the arresting officer allegedly observed Ackman attempting to get into the cage portion of the officer’s patrol vehicle, which was locked.

“Upon approach, Ms. Ackman was advising she was the one who ‘did it,'” the statement said. “I approached Ms. Ackman and began attempting to speak with her. I asked Ms. Ackman what had happened and she advised if I didn’t take her away she was going to attack me. I asked Ms. Ackman again what was going on. Ms. Ackman then clenched her fists and attempted to hit me in the face with her right hand. I avoided the punch and wrapped Ms. Ackman up with my arms and performed a leg sweep.”

The arresting officer then held Ackman in place on the ground until another officer could assist in placing her in handcuffs.

“I spoke to the man again who advised me Ms. Ackman was his wife,” the statement said. “The man advised Ms. Ackman had started the fire in the basement and set their mattress on fire. He advised himself, their 1-year-old child and Ms. Ackman’s grandmother and grandfather were in the home when Ms. Ackman started the fire.”

After transporting Ackman to the hospital, the suspect allegedly kicked another officer while he was attempting to restrain her, after she lunged at a doctor.

Ackman was subsequently transported to Tooele County Jail with her bail set at $100,000.