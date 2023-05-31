Tooele woman sentenced after ‘arson for profit’ conviction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman found guilty of setting a house fire to defraud an insurance company in 2021 has been sentenced.

April Kristina Tinnes, 49, was sentenced Wednesday to “one year imprisonment for devising a scheme to defraud Kemper Personal Insurance, for personal payment following a massive house fire in 2021,” says a statement issued by the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.

“Tinnes made false and fraudulent representations regarding a fire she deliberately set on Jan. 16, 2021, to her residence in Tooele,” the statement says. “Tinnes was not living at the residence, but renting a home nearby. The purpose of the scheme was to obtain payment of insurance proceeds on a policy written by Kemper Personal Insurance for the residence, which had been renewed in late 2020.

“In furtherance of the scheme, Tinnes caused a sworn video-recorded deposition examination taken by Kemper counsel documenting Tinnes’ false statements in support of her claim, to be transmitted via wire communications in interstate commerce to Kemper investigators.”

In addition to her 12 months’ imprisonment, Tinnes was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison sentence and ordered to pay over $88,000 in restitution, which she paid in full, the statement says.

“This case sends a firm and important message that those who commit arson for financial gain will be prosecuted and brought to justice,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mark Hirata, for the District of Utah.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms forensic auditors and certified fire investigators work in tandem to provide a financial analysis as well as an origin and cause determination in arson-for-profit investigations, said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers.

“Arson-for-profit schemes, such as this, not only have financial and economic repercussions but also present a serious threat to public safety.

The case was investigated jointly by the ATF, Tooele City Police Department and Tooele City Fire Department.

Hirata prosecuted the case.