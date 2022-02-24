Top Utah leaders tweet condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

UTAH, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Most of Utah’s top elected leaders are weighing in on the Russian Military’s attack on Ukraine.

On Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s orders, countless bombs have been dropped on Ukraine, and at least dozens of civilians are known to have died.

Ukraine Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this just before 9 a.m. MST, that the attack was ongoing.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP,” he tweeted. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”



CNN has since reported Russian troops have captured the infamous nuclear power plant.

Most of Utah’s top elected leaders also tweeted their views of the unprovoked attack. See what they had to say below.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts millions of innocent lives at risk and represents an all-out assault on democracy. We unequivocally condemn this action and stand with our allies in supporting severe economic sanctions against Putin and his loyalists.”

Sen. Mike Lee “The horror of war has again shown its face in Europe. Putin’s cruel attack on the people of Ukraine is a gross breach of sovereignty. I condemn this violence and evil, and pray for the people of Ukraine.”

“Putin’s Ukraine invasion is the first time in 80 years that a a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation. It is without justification, without provocation and without honor.

“Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in George and Crimea, our naïve effects at a one-sided ‘reset,’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First.’ The ”80s called’ and we didn’t answer.

“The peril of again looking away from Putin’s tyranny falls not just on the people of the nations he has violated, it falls on America as well. History shows that a tyrant’s appetite for conquest is never satiated.

“America and our allies must answer the call to protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense.”

“The mistake the West has made for more than a decade is to think an autocratic bully can be a reasonable geopolitical partner. Putin doesn’t want to be part of the current international order. He wants to blow it up.”

“I vehemently condemn Putin’s horrific invasion of Ukraine & continue to stand ready to work w/ the Biden Admin to enact crippling sanctions & immediately reverse failed energy policies to rebuild America’s energy independence & assist our partners & allies in Europe.

“I believe that Putin advances when he senses weakness. That is why he acted to extend Russia’s borders during the Obama administration and is now trying it again even more forcefully.

“We simply can’t rely on Russia as an energy source, and

@POTUS clearly should have implemented tougher sanctions on Russia and Nord Stream 2 prior to Putin’s forces firing on Kyiv.

“I join the world in praying for Ukraine during this abhorrent, unjustified attack, and I will work with Congress, the White House, and our European allies to support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom.

“My office will also assist those from Utah’s First District seeking help on casework related to Ukraine.”

Rep. Burgess Owens

“Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine undermines its territorial sovereignty and violates international law. America stands with Ukraine, our NATO allies, and freedom. I’m praying for every man, woman, and child across Ukraine tonight.”