Toppled dump truck causes traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon

ALTA, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A overturned dump truck caused traffic delays Thursday evening in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta.

The toppled truck was blocking a lane of traffic on State Route 210 near White Pine Chutes, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic on SR-210 was shut down intermittently while a tow truck worked to remove the dump truck, state transportation officials said.

Both lanes of traffic were expected to be closed about 7:30 p.m. and reopen at approximately 8:15 p.m., UDOT tweeted.