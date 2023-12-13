Toquerville girl dies after found unresponsive in bathtub

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Toquerville 5-year-old died Wednesday morning at Primary Children’s Hospital after two days of life-saving efforts after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Washington County Sheriff and LaVerkin Police officials responded at about 11:30 a.m. Monday to a Toquerville residence on Peach Tree Drive on a report of a young girl found unresponsive after she began taking a bath.

“Immediate life-saving measures were performed by responding deputies and officers until medical personnel arrived on the scene,” says a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“The child was subsequently transported to St. George Regional Hospital, and later Life Flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, in critical condition.

“Despite the tireless efforts, we regret to inform you that the child passed away this morning.”

As with all unexpected child deaths, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

“Our dedicated team of detectives is working diligently to gather all relevant information and establish the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event,” the WCSO statement says.

It also thanked the deputies and LaVerkin police for their quick response and life-saving measures prior to the arrival of medical crews.

“Additionally, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Hurricane Valley Fire Department who responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures, and all the other medical staff involved for their tireless efforts to try to save her life.

“At this difficult time, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the little girl. We understand the immense pain they are going through, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. We kindly request that their privacy be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”