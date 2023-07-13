Tortoise break-out foiled in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Nephi police gathered up a fugitive turtle and now have taken pains to introduce him to the community, apparently expecting him to to continue his wayward ways.

“A while back NCPD had a call to pick up this guy,” the department explained in a Wednesday press release. “Apparently he found a new way out of his family’s yard and took a stroll through the streets of Nephi. Don’t worry, he was returned safe and sound to his family.”

Meet Broccoli, police said.

“First off, he is not a Desert Tortoise. He is an African Spurred Tortoise also known as a Sulcata. He is 6 years old.”

Tiny as a hatchling, Sulcatas are the third largest of the tortoises, second only to the Galapagos tortoise, the department explained. Sulcatas can live to the age of 100 and can reach 200 pounds. They enjoy digging dens in the ground where they spend a lot of time.

Broccoli, no surprise, is a vegetarian and eats grass and plants, police said, and really loves certain flowers and fruit.

“He has grown up with a family and is very friendly! If you see him out and about let us know so we can take him back home!”

As one Facebook commentator who knows Broccoli said, “He’s our great-grand tortoise! So proud of his adventurous spirit!”