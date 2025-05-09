Tour bus transporting school children consumed by flames in San Juan County, kids escape unharmed

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A tour bus transporting children from a school in Colorado caught hire Friday near milepost 101 on State Route 191 in San Juan County.

The Sheriff’s Department was alerted at about 9:36 a.m., its news release says.

“Emergency personnel responded to the scene and everyone aboard the bus was safely evacuated and there were no injuries reported,” the San Juan County Sheriff’s release says.

“The highway was shut down for about an hour while fire personnel put the fire out. The kids from the tour bus were picked up by a bus from San Juan County School District and transported the kids to a middle school in Moab, UT to wait for a new bus out of Colorado.”

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office thanked other agencies who assisted, including LaSal Fire & EMS, Monticello Fire & EMS, Utah Highway Patrol, BLM Fire.

“We would like to give a huge shout out to the San Juan County School District and the Grand County School District for allowing us to use their resources to transport and look after the kids from Colorado.”