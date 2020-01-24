Tracy Aviary asks public to watch for missing cockatoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Matilda the cockatoo is missing, and the Tracy Aviary is asking for the public’s help in spotting her so keepers can bring her home.

Matilda reportedly flew away Thursday afternoon after being chased by a larger wild bird.

“MISSING: Our red-tailed black cockatoo, Matilda went missing this afternoon,” a 10:26 p.m. Thursday tweet from Tracy Aviary says.

“We are very concerned for her safety and well-being. If you spot a bird that looks like her, please contact us at 801-596-8500. Thank you for your help in bringing this beloved bird home.”