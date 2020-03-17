Tracy Aviary, Jordan River Nature Center close at least until end of March

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tracy Aviary & Botanical Garden and Tracy Aviary’s Jordan River Nature Center will close to the public starting Tuesday, at least until the end of March.

“While there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at Tracy Aviary, the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, birds, and staff is our top priority,” said a news release from the aviary. “The decision to close was made to support the state’s efforts to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.”

In an effort to keep the community connected to their favorite birds while the facility is closed, Tracy Aviary’s Facebook page will be offering suggestions for fun activities kids can do at home as well as virtual Bird Meet & Greets and behind the scenes on weekdays starting on Wednesday, March 18.

The bird care team and other essential personnel will remain active at Tracy Aviary, while administrative staff will work from home.

“Tracy Aviary will remain closed through the end of the March at which time we will reassess and follow recommendations from the state,” the news release said. “Please visit our web page for any updates. We will miss you dearly, and hope to see you soon.”

Utah’s Hogle Zoo has also announced that it will be closing effective Tuesday, until further notice, as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.