Traffic blocked due to incident on I-80 westbound near Foothill Drive

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Westbound Interstate 80 is blocked in the area of 3200 East, east of Foothill Drive, after a man jumped from a pedestrian bridge and onto the roadway, a Utah Highway Patrol official told Gephardt Daily.

The man was critically injured in the apparent suicide attempt, Trooper Alexander, UHP, told Gephardt Daily. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m., he said.

Afterward, a secondary accident happened a few miles to the east, which may have been related to the traffic stoppage. No one was injured in that accident, Alexander said.

The man who jumped was transported in extremely critical condition, Alexander said. The scene is expected to clear by approximately 5:45 p.m., and reopen to traffic, Alexander said.

People having suicidal thoughts are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is always open and can help callers in English or Spanish. The number is 800-273-8255.