SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop in Salt Lake City yielded not only a loaded handgun, but cash, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop was made near 800 West and 900 South, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The evidence was seized for a ongoing criminal investigation,” the tweet said. “This is a great example of the proactive policing officers do daily.”

No other details were provided.