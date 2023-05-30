Traffic stop turns up more than 7 plus pounds fentanyl, heroin in Kane County

KANAB, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop and the smell of marijuana lead to hefty seizures of fentanyl and heroin in Kane County.

An afternoon speeding stop by a Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy quickly turned suspicious after the 21-year-old driver first said he had no drivers license, then offered it was only suspended. “The observant deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and it was discovered that the driver had a warrant from Millard County and was placed under arrest,” reads a Friday press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Interrogating the driver and the 20-year-old passenger turned up irregularities in their stories and a search of the vehicle turned up four packages of illegal drugs, police said.

Two large packages contained thousands of fentanyl pills, weighing 2.4 pounds total. A package wrapped in plastic held black heroin, and a second wrapped in duct tape contained brown heroin, weighing 4.8 pounds total. The sheriff’s office estimated the street value at several hundred thousand dollars.

The driver was booked into the Kane County Jail on the warrant and potential drug charges and the passenger on suspicion of drug charges. “Kane County Sheriff’s Office is extremely happy that these drugs will not make it to the street and express how grateful we are for our well-trained and observant deputies working to keep our highways and neighborhoods safe.”