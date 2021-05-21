Trail runner, 23, flown to local hospital after Search and Rescue response in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man who fell while trail running in Ferguson canyon Thursday afternoon has been rescued and was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, a tweet from the Unified Police Department says.

The tweet, issued at 6:13 p.m., thanked all who helped with the rescue operation.

“23-year-old man who fell while trail running in Ferguson canyon this afternoon is now off the mountain and is being flown to the hospital,” the tweet says.

“He is listed in serious condition. Special Thanks to the SLCO Search and Rescue teams, DPS and Life Flight pilots and crew members.