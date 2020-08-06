Trailer loaded with fireworks burns behind Sandy Smith’s store, spreads to building ; blaze called ‘suspicious’

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Sandy are on the scene of an early morning fire behind the Smith’s store located at 2039 East 9400 South.

Emergency dispatchers put out the call for help just before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from behind the building.

Sandy City Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie told Gephardt Daily crews moved to douse the fire and quickly realized a semi tractor-trailer filled with fireworks was ablaze.

Fireworks were shooting through the roof of the aluminum trailer, according to McConghie, who said the fire then spread to the loading dock area where it triggered the store’s sprinklers system.

The store had already closed to the public but overnight employees were forced to evacuate as the building filled with smoke.

Investigators determined the fire started beneath the trailer and say it appears suspicious.

No one was injured in the 2-alarm blaze.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.