Train and REO Speedwagon announce August Summer Road Trip tour stop at Utah venue

WESTS VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Train and REO Speedwagon on Monday announced a joint 44-city tour, with an Aug. 29 stop at First America Credit Union Amphitheatre, formerly known as USANA Amphitheatre.
Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead, with general sales starting at 10 a.m. Friday through SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.
Frontmen Pat Monahan of Train and Kevin Cronin of and and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin both said they are pleased with the collaboration.
“When I was younger, I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs,” Monahan said. “Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”
Cronin agreed.
“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun,” he said. “I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”
Together, the bands will offer Train’s critically-acclaimed catalog of global hits with REO Speedwagon’s collection of timeless classics for an unforgettable night of music, high energy, and fun that transcends generations.
“With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans nationwide will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites,” promoter Live Nation says of the tour.
Also supporting the headliners will be Yacht Rock Revue.
The tour kicks off July 8 in Wisconsin and wraps on Sept. 11 in Arizona. But they will share a stage Wednesday of this week, when they appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Trains best known hits include “Drops of Jupiter” and “Meet Virginia.”
REO Speedwagon’s best known hits include “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Stop Loving You.”
Yacht Rock Revue is a Boston-based band with a ’70s and ’80s sound. Sample it below:
See all the tour’s dates below, and note that the symbol ^ means REO Speedwagon will not appear, but the show will go on with Train:
DATE CITY VENUE
Monday, July 8 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, July 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ^
Friday, July 12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, July 13 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Monday, July 15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Tuesday, July 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 17 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^
Friday, July 19 Lewiston, NY Artpark ^
Saturday, July 20 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sunday, July 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tuesday, July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wednesday, July 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Saturday, July 27 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, July 28 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^
Wednesday, July 31 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, Aug. 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, Aug. 3 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Sunday, Aug. 4 Mansfield, MA The Xfinity Center
Tuesday, Aug. 6 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Wednesday, Aug. 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Friday, Aug. 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, Aug. 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sunday, Aug. 11 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
Friday, Aug. 16 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
Saturday, Aug. 17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, Aug. 18 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Tuesday, Aug. 20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, Aug. 21 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, Aug. 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^
Friday, Aug. 23 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, Aug. 25 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Monday, Aug. 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Wednesday, Aug. 28 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, Aug. 29 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, Aug. 31 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, Sept. 1 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wednesday, Sept. 4 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Friday, Sept. 6 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, Sept. 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, Sept. 8 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, Sept. 11Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre