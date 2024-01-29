Train and REO Speedwagon announce August Summer Road Trip tour stop at Utah venue

WESTS VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Train and REO Speedwagon on Monday announced a joint 44-city tour, with an Aug. 29 stop at First America Credit Union Amphitheatre, formerly known as USANA Amphitheatre.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead, with general sales starting at 10 a.m. Friday through SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

Frontmen Pat Monahan of Train and Kevin Cronin of and and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin both said they are pleased with the collaboration.

“When I was younger, I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs,” Monahan said. “Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

Cronin agreed.

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun,” he said. “I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

REO Speedwagon photo provided by Live Nation

Together, the bands will offer Train’s critically-acclaimed catalog of global hits with REO Speedwagon’s collection of timeless classics for an unforgettable night of music, high energy, and fun that transcends generations.

“With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans nationwide will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites,” promoter Live Nation says of the tour.

Also supporting the headliners will be Yacht Rock Revue.

Yacht Rock Review photo provided by Live Nation

The tour kicks off July 8 in Wisconsin and wraps on Sept. 11 in Arizona. But they will share a stage Wednesday of this week, when they appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Trains best known hits include “Drops of Jupiter” and “Meet Virginia.”

REO Speedwagon’s best known hits include “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Yacht Rock Revue is a Boston-based band with a ’70s and ’80s sound. Sample it below:

See all the tour’s dates below, and note that the symbol ^ means REO Speedwagon will not appear, but the show will go on with Train:

DATE CITY VENUE

Monday, July 8 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, July 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ^

Friday, July 12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, July 13 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, July 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 17 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

Friday, July 19 Lewiston, NY Artpark ^

Saturday, July 20 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sunday, July 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, July 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 27 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 28 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^

Wednesday, July 31 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, Aug. 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, Aug. 3 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, Aug. 4 Mansfield, MA The Xfinity Center

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Friday, Aug. 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, Aug. 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, Aug. 11 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, Aug. 16 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

Saturday, Aug. 17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, Aug. 18 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug. 20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Aug. 21 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, Aug. 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^

Friday, Aug. 23 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, Aug. 25 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, Aug. 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug. 28 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, Aug. 29 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug. 31 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, Sept. 1 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Friday, Sept. 6 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sept. 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, Sept. 8 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Sept. 11Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre