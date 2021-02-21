Train cars, some carrying flammable liquids, derail in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Union Pacific crews, with assistance from the Hinckley Fire Department, were in the process of cleaning up Saturday after 10 to 15 cars derailed along state Route 257 near milepost 25.

Lt. Robert Clark, with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily that officers were dispatched right after 5 p.m., and hazmat crews were called out because six of the cars contained flammable liquids.

The remaining cars contain bulk flour, wheat and other commodities, Clark said.

“No roads or waterways are affected, there was no contamination,” he said. “The derailment was contained to the railroad right-of-way, in an open field area.”

He said there were no injuries, and the number of cars derailed — 10 to 15 — was reported by “the guys who were right on scene.”

No information is available yet as to what may have caused the derailment.