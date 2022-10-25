Train hits semi on tracks in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Union Pacific train hit a semi pulling two trailers at a crossing in Tooele Tuesday morning.

The collision took place about 6:55 a.m., Deputy Miller, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily, at a crossing near 5868 N. Droubay Road.

“The driver appeared to have been been stalled on the tracks, and the driver was shifting gears to try to get it to move because of the incline at that crossing,” Miller said. “He didn’t see the train, and was still in the cab when it hit.”

The impact site was between the two trailers. The driver was shaken, but not injured, Miller said. No one on the train was injured either.

The semi trailers broke apart, and were later cleared from the intersection. Miller said Union Pacific officials came to check out the damage.

A statement from the Union Pacific main office confirmed no injuries.

“The crew was not injured, and after inspecting the train, the train continued onto Ogden,” the UP statement says.