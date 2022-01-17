Train tracks present problem for juveniles on way to Payson

PAYSON, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A group of juveniles heading to Payson in two vehicles had a jolting encounter with some railroad tracks Sunday night.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. as the six to eight youths were traveling east onto 400 North St. in Utah County, Payson Police Sgt. Sandoval said.

“They tried to go over the tracks and into Payson and damaged the cars on the tracks,” Sandoval told Gephardt Daily.

There is no railroad crossing in that location, and the cars became stuck on the crossing. Sandoval said a train was in the area, but was stopped until the tracks could be cleared.

Everyone was able to get out of the vehicles, and the only injuries were minor, Sandoval said.