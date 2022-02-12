Trapped skier rescued by Weber County Search and Rescue, DPS helicopter

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who hiked up Ben Lomond late Friday night and attempted to ski out found himself in danger and in need of rescue.

“The man got into an area where he couldn’t get off the mountain safely,” says a Facebook statement from Weber County Sheriff‘s Search and Rescue volunteers.

“He called a friend for help but the friend was unable to make it to the area due to cliffs and snow.

“At this point, Search & Rescue was notified and responded along with the Department of Public Safety’s helicopter to assist the male off the mountain.”

The man was transported back to a trailhead, evaluated by medical and released, the WCSAR statement says.

“Some of these great photos taken by the male patient,” it says. “@utahdpsaerobureau WCSAR is an outstanding team of men and women volunteers.”